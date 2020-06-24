1204 E PALACIO Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool

Exceptional location in the North Central Corridor! This Stamen-Thomas Custom Home is a former model built with additional 415 sq ft room making this a one of a kind in the neighborhood. Additional space perfect for art studio, craft room, office or storage. Home features formal areas, arched courtyard, patios from kitchen and master suite, wood beams, vaulted ceilings, and 2 covered parking spaces. Bathrooms remodeled in last 6 years which incl granite countertops, full tile shower surrounds, plumbing fixtures, lighting and mirrors. Additional updates incl laminate wood style flooring, kitchen remodel, interior paint, ceiling fans, water softener and gate at entrance. Close to the clubhouse and community pool.