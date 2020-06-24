All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

1204 E PALACIO Lane

1204 East Palacio Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1204 East Palacio Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
Exceptional location in the North Central Corridor! This Stamen-Thomas Custom Home is a former model built with additional 415 sq ft room making this a one of a kind in the neighborhood. Additional space perfect for art studio, craft room, office or storage. Home features formal areas, arched courtyard, patios from kitchen and master suite, wood beams, vaulted ceilings, and 2 covered parking spaces. Bathrooms remodeled in last 6 years which incl granite countertops, full tile shower surrounds, plumbing fixtures, lighting and mirrors. Additional updates incl laminate wood style flooring, kitchen remodel, interior paint, ceiling fans, water softener and gate at entrance. Close to the clubhouse and community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 E PALACIO Lane have any available units?
1204 E PALACIO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 E PALACIO Lane have?
Some of 1204 E PALACIO Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 E PALACIO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1204 E PALACIO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 E PALACIO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1204 E PALACIO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1204 E PALACIO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1204 E PALACIO Lane offers parking.
Does 1204 E PALACIO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 E PALACIO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 E PALACIO Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1204 E PALACIO Lane has a pool.
Does 1204 E PALACIO Lane have accessible units?
No, 1204 E PALACIO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 E PALACIO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 E PALACIO Lane has units with dishwashers.
