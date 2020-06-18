1201 E ALMERIA Road

Amenities
Rare find! ~ Over 2000 sf home in the Historic Coronado Neighborhood with a gorgeous custom pool. Enjoy this spacious 3 bedroom home in the heart of Downtown Phoenix. This updated home boasts stainless steel appliances, gas range, full size washer dryer, large master bedroom, formal living room, large family room, sun room and extra wide driveway with secure gated carport. You'll enjoy relaxing and entertaining pool side with the sparking custom pool and built in BBQ. Call Today to see this exceptional value!! ~ **Lawn & Pool Service Included**