1201 E ALMERIA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill

Rare find! ~ Over 2000 sf home in the Historic Coronado Neighborhood with a gorgeous custom pool. Enjoy this spacious 3 bedroom home in the heart of Downtown Phoenix. This updated home boasts stainless steel appliances, gas range, full size washer dryer, large master bedroom, formal living room, large family room, sun room and extra wide driveway with secure gated carport. You'll enjoy relaxing and entertaining pool side with the sparking custom pool and built in BBQ. Call Today to see this exceptional value!! ~ **Lawn & Pool Service Included**