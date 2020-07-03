All apartments in Phoenix
118 W Butler Drive
118 W Butler Drive

118 West Butler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

118 West Butler Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This home has it all! This charming north central 3 bed 2 bath features a chef's kitchen, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge and custom updates throughout. Huge backyard with fenced pool, fruit trees and large grassy area. Close to great dining, shopping and excellent schools. A must see!! Pets based on owner approval with $300 refundable pet deposit. ***IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS*** Schedule showings by copying and pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/l/da6adb40e9/118-w-butler-dr-phoenix-az-85021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 W Butler Drive have any available units?
118 W Butler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 W Butler Drive have?
Some of 118 W Butler Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 W Butler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
118 W Butler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 W Butler Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 W Butler Drive is pet friendly.
Does 118 W Butler Drive offer parking?
No, 118 W Butler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 118 W Butler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 W Butler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 W Butler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 118 W Butler Drive has a pool.
Does 118 W Butler Drive have accessible units?
No, 118 W Butler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 118 W Butler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 W Butler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

