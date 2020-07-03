118 W Butler Drive

Amenities
This home has it all! This charming north central 3 bed 2 bath features a chef's kitchen, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge and custom updates throughout. Huge backyard with fenced pool, fruit trees and large grassy area. Close to great dining, shopping and excellent schools. A must see!! Pets based on owner approval with $300 refundable pet deposit. ***IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS*** Schedule showings by copying and pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/l/da6adb40e9/118-w-butler-dr-phoenix-az-85021