118 W Butler Drive

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel pool fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This home has it all! This charming north central 3 bed 2 bath features a chef's kitchen, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge and custom updates throughout. Huge backyard with fenced pool, fruit trees and large grassy area. Close to great dining, shopping and excellent schools. A must see!! Pets based on owner approval with $300 refundable pet deposit. ***IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS*** Schedule showings by copying and pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/l/da6adb40e9/118-w-butler-dr-phoenix-az-85021