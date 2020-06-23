11620 S Ki Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This gorgeous 2 bedroom + office (that acts as a 3rd bedroom) home has everything you could want! Walking through the gated Courtyard and into the home, you notice that this is any nature lover's paradise. The large kitchen is perfect for entertaining, and each bedroom has access to a patio area! This home is sure not to last!



STATUS: Vacant



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



AREA INFORMATION: ahwatukee

FLOORING: tile and carpet

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: dishwasher, range, refrigerator

PROPERTY TYPE: patio home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

YEAR BUILT: 1988

YARD: Grass/Desert

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable



HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:



HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany



