Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11620 S Ki Rd

11620 South Ki Road · No Longer Available
Location

11620 South Ki Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/d8c33810d7 ----
This gorgeous 2 bedroom + office (that acts as a 3rd bedroom) home has everything you could want! Walking through the gated Courtyard and into the home, you notice that this is any nature lover's paradise. The large kitchen is perfect for entertaining, and each bedroom has access to a patio area! This home is sure not to last!

STATUS: Vacant

PLEASE READ THIS:

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION: ahwatukee
FLOORING: tile and carpet
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: dishwasher, range, refrigerator
PROPERTY TYPE: patio home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
YEAR BUILT: 1988
YARD: Grass/Desert
Additional Amenities:

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

