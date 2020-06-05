All apartments in Phoenix
11620 N 31ST Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11620 N 31ST Drive

11620 North 31st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11620 North 31st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Recently remodeled by Pinnacle Properties, this turn-key modernized 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is just for you! You will appreciate the open-concept living space with a large kitchen, large island with granite counters, shaker soft-close cabinets, new stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator! All new windows, decent sized bedrooms, spa-like bathrooms with modern tile and fixtures. A separate laundry room with epoxy floored garage. Walking distance to local schools. Close to the I-17 for an easy commute, shopping, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11620 N 31ST Drive have any available units?
11620 N 31ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11620 N 31ST Drive have?
Some of 11620 N 31ST Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11620 N 31ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11620 N 31ST Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11620 N 31ST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11620 N 31ST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11620 N 31ST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11620 N 31ST Drive does offer parking.
Does 11620 N 31ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11620 N 31ST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11620 N 31ST Drive have a pool?
No, 11620 N 31ST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11620 N 31ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 11620 N 31ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11620 N 31ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11620 N 31ST Drive has units with dishwashers.
