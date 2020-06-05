11620 N 31ST Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Recently remodeled by Pinnacle Properties, this turn-key modernized 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is just for you! You will appreciate the open-concept living space with a large kitchen, large island with granite counters, shaker soft-close cabinets, new stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator! All new windows, decent sized bedrooms, spa-like bathrooms with modern tile and fixtures. A separate laundry room with epoxy floored garage. Walking distance to local schools. Close to the I-17 for an easy commute, shopping, and restaurants.