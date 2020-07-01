All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

11615 S. Maze Court

11615 South Maze Court · No Longer Available
Location

11615 South Maze Court, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
VERY NICE PATIO HOME READY TO RENT! - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath patio home with tile flooring throughout except for master and plenty of room. 2 atriums with sliders for your private enjoyment that let in plenty of natural light. Fresh paint throughout along with new carpet in Master, along w/new pavers and covers for the atriums. Huge eat-in kitchen, dining area, family room with fireplace and a den round out the inside. Private back patio that goes the length of the home and access to the master bedroom. ALL THIS AND 50 YARDS FROM THE COMMUNITY POOL!

Fees:
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Monthly City rental tax - 2.3%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200

(RLNE5612869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11615 S. Maze Court have any available units?
11615 S. Maze Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11615 S. Maze Court have?
Some of 11615 S. Maze Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11615 S. Maze Court currently offering any rent specials?
11615 S. Maze Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11615 S. Maze Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11615 S. Maze Court is pet friendly.
Does 11615 S. Maze Court offer parking?
No, 11615 S. Maze Court does not offer parking.
Does 11615 S. Maze Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11615 S. Maze Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11615 S. Maze Court have a pool?
Yes, 11615 S. Maze Court has a pool.
Does 11615 S. Maze Court have accessible units?
No, 11615 S. Maze Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11615 S. Maze Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11615 S. Maze Court does not have units with dishwashers.

