11615 N. 41st Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

REMODELED 2016, PRIVATE POOL AND ***NO HOA***!! - BEAUTIFUL HOME IN A CUL DE SAC-REMODELED 2016!! NEW CARPET 2109! LARGE LOT! RV GATE AND SLAB! TILE EXCEPT FOR SUNKEN LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOMS, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, DINING ROOM, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN, NEW COUNTER TOPS AND VANITIES IN BATH ROOMS, BOTH BATHS HAVE SHOWERS ONLY. MASTER BEDROOM HAS WALK IN CLOSET AND A SEPARATE EXIT TO POOL- PRIVATE POOL WITH SERVICE IS INCLUDED. COVERED PATIO, GRASSY BACK YARD, SIDE YARD WITH LARGE INSULATED STORAGE SHED!! EVAP FOR GARAGE ONLY, AC FOR THE REST OF THE HOUSE. WASHER.DRYER FOR CONVENIENCE ONLY. LARGE STORAGE SHED IN SIDE YARD. NO PETS ALLOWED.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2232452)