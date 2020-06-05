All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

115 W Glenrosa Avenue

115 West Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

115 West Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful historic home located in the highly sought out Casa de Alegria community. This home is near it all! Walking distance to light rail station, Steele Indian School park, bars & restaurants, minutes away from downtown and more! White picket fence frames the outside of this welcoming home and the front porch is perfect for enjoying your morning coffee! Walking in you will be taken back by all the detail such as the polished concrete floors, coved ceilings, separate dining room, original bathroom tile, built in cabinets and more. Huge back yard features a covered patio, RV gate with plenty of room to park all the toys and an extra detached storage area. Act quick properties in this area do not last long! Pets - Lessor Approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 W Glenrosa Avenue have any available units?
115 W Glenrosa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 W Glenrosa Avenue have?
Some of 115 W Glenrosa Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 W Glenrosa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
115 W Glenrosa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 W Glenrosa Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 W Glenrosa Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 115 W Glenrosa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 115 W Glenrosa Avenue offers parking.
Does 115 W Glenrosa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 W Glenrosa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 W Glenrosa Avenue have a pool?
No, 115 W Glenrosa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 115 W Glenrosa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 115 W Glenrosa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 115 W Glenrosa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 W Glenrosa Avenue has units with dishwashers.
