115 W Glenrosa Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful historic home located in the highly sought out Casa de Alegria community. This home is near it all! Walking distance to light rail station, Steele Indian School park, bars & restaurants, minutes away from downtown and more! White picket fence frames the outside of this welcoming home and the front porch is perfect for enjoying your morning coffee! Walking in you will be taken back by all the detail such as the polished concrete floors, coved ceilings, separate dining room, original bathroom tile, built in cabinets and more. Huge back yard features a covered patio, RV gate with plenty of room to park all the toys and an extra detached storage area. Act quick properties in this area do not last long! Pets - Lessor Approval.