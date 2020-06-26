All apartments in Phoenix
115 N 33rd Ave
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

115 N 33rd Ave

115 North 33rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

115 North 33rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Wormsers

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath in Great Location - This 1531 SF home has been fully remodeled. Hugh greatroom/kitchen plus separate living and dining rooms.
Plenty of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen. Fireplace in greatroom. Laminate wood flooring throughout. All bedrooms have 2 windows. Master has fireplace. Carport has double depth. Front and back yard are great for kids and pets. It's ready for move in and priced to rent quickly.

$100 Placement Fee
$2.3% City Tax
1.5% Monthly Administration Fee
$35 Application Fee per Adult
$1195 Security Deposit

(RLNE4990315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 N 33rd Ave have any available units?
115 N 33rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 N 33rd Ave have?
Some of 115 N 33rd Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 N 33rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
115 N 33rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 N 33rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 N 33rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 115 N 33rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 115 N 33rd Ave offers parking.
Does 115 N 33rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 N 33rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 N 33rd Ave have a pool?
No, 115 N 33rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 115 N 33rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 115 N 33rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 115 N 33rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 N 33rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
