115 N 33rd Ave

Newly Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath in Great Location - This 1531 SF home has been fully remodeled. Hugh greatroom/kitchen plus separate living and dining rooms. Plenty of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen. Fireplace in greatroom. Laminate wood flooring throughout. All bedrooms have 2 windows. Master has fireplace. Carport has double depth. Front and back yard are great for kids and pets. It's ready for move in and priced to rent quickly.
$100 Placement Fee $2.3% City Tax 1.5% Monthly Administration Fee $35 Application Fee per Adult $1195 Security Deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
