115 N 33rd Ave

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath in Great Location - This 1531 SF home has been fully remodeled. Hugh greatroom/kitchen plus separate living and dining rooms.

Plenty of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen. Fireplace in greatroom. Laminate wood flooring throughout. All bedrooms have 2 windows. Master has fireplace. Carport has double depth. Front and back yard are great for kids and pets. It's ready for move in and priced to rent quickly.



$100 Placement Fee

$2.3% City Tax

1.5% Monthly Administration Fee

$35 Application Fee per Adult

$1195 Security Deposit



(RLNE4990315)