Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

11460 N 46th Ave

11460 North 46th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11460 North 46th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85304
Continental North

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Available 05/08/20 This is a 3 bed/ 2 bath single family home located in the North Mountain neighborhood in Glendale at 11460 N 46th Ave. The house has 1,224 Sq. ft of living space so plenty of room for a small family, especially with the nice Pebbletec Pool in the backyard. Newer Tile in high traffic areas and the master bedroom has a walkout door to the backyard and pool area. Rent is $1,325 per month plus 2.2% city of Glendale sales tax of $29.15 for a monthly total of $1,354.15. Deposit is $1,325 plus $300 non-refundable cleaning deposit for a total deposit of $1,625. Total move-in amount is $1,354.15 + $1,625 = $2,979.15.

(RLNE5755648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11460 N 46th Ave have any available units?
11460 N 46th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11460 N 46th Ave have?
Some of 11460 N 46th Ave's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11460 N 46th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11460 N 46th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11460 N 46th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11460 N 46th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11460 N 46th Ave offer parking?
No, 11460 N 46th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11460 N 46th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11460 N 46th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11460 N 46th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 11460 N 46th Ave has a pool.
Does 11460 N 46th Ave have accessible units?
No, 11460 N 46th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11460 N 46th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11460 N 46th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

