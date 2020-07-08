Amenities

Available 05/08/20 This is a 3 bed/ 2 bath single family home located in the North Mountain neighborhood in Glendale at 11460 N 46th Ave. The house has 1,224 Sq. ft of living space so plenty of room for a small family, especially with the nice Pebbletec Pool in the backyard. Newer Tile in high traffic areas and the master bedroom has a walkout door to the backyard and pool area. Rent is $1,325 per month plus 2.2% city of Glendale sales tax of $29.15 for a monthly total of $1,354.15. Deposit is $1,325 plus $300 non-refundable cleaning deposit for a total deposit of $1,625. Total move-in amount is $1,354.15 + $1,625 = $2,979.15.



(RLNE5755648)