Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
11444 N 47TH Drive
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

11444 N 47TH Drive

11444 North 47th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11444 North 47th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85304
Continental North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This wonderful home in a quiet neighborhood is being rented for the first time. This home has so much to offer. You will notice the beautiful bamboo flooring as soon as you enter the home. Kitchen opens to the comfortable family room. The galley kitchen has stainless steel stove and dishwasher are less than 2 years old. The formal dining area and living room look out onto the wonderful covered patio area. Master bedroom is good sized and has dual closets. The other 2 bedrooms are perfect sized. The backyard is oversized and has a refreshing fenced pool. Pool service is included with the rent. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are also included. Nearby there is easy access to shopping or dining, Thunderbird Paseo Park, and Banner Thunderbird Hospital. Ready for you to call home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11444 N 47TH Drive have any available units?
11444 N 47TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11444 N 47TH Drive have?
Some of 11444 N 47TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11444 N 47TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11444 N 47TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11444 N 47TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11444 N 47TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11444 N 47TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11444 N 47TH Drive offers parking.
Does 11444 N 47TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11444 N 47TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11444 N 47TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11444 N 47TH Drive has a pool.
Does 11444 N 47TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 11444 N 47TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11444 N 47TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11444 N 47TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
