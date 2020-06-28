11444 N 47TH Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

This wonderful home in a quiet neighborhood is being rented for the first time. This home has so much to offer. You will notice the beautiful bamboo flooring as soon as you enter the home. Kitchen opens to the comfortable family room. The galley kitchen has stainless steel stove and dishwasher are less than 2 years old. The formal dining area and living room look out onto the wonderful covered patio area. Master bedroom is good sized and has dual closets. The other 2 bedrooms are perfect sized. The backyard is oversized and has a refreshing fenced pool. Pool service is included with the rent. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are also included. Nearby there is easy access to shopping or dining, Thunderbird Paseo Park, and Banner Thunderbird Hospital. Ready for you to call home