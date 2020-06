Amenities

dishwasher fireplace internet access furnished oven refrigerator

Adult Community - Beautifully furnished home in Ahawatukee!! Large nicely landscaped backyard, eat in kitchen, spacious living area. Close to freeways and shopping Rental tax is 2.3% and deposits/ clean fee apply.. Please contact agent for current rates . Vary on length of stay and time of year.**Summer rate does not include utilities or cable and internet