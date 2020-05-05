All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:59 PM

1142 E FILLMORE Street

1142 East Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

1142 East Fillmore Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Hurry and see this charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath property now for sale in Phoenix! Featuring desert landscaping, 2 car rear entry garage, dining and living area, neutral paint throughout, and much more, this home is sure to be the one you've been looking for! The elegant kitchen is equipped with ample cabinetry, a pantry, granite countertops, and matching stainless steel appliances. Inside the fabulous master bedroom you will find a private entry along with a spacious walk-in closet. Also including an expansive backyard with tons of potential for customizing it any way you can imagine, this home has everything you could ask for! Don't wait any longer and schedule a showing before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1142 E FILLMORE Street have any available units?
1142 E FILLMORE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1142 E FILLMORE Street have?
Some of 1142 E FILLMORE Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1142 E FILLMORE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1142 E FILLMORE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 E FILLMORE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1142 E FILLMORE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1142 E FILLMORE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1142 E FILLMORE Street offers parking.
Does 1142 E FILLMORE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1142 E FILLMORE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 E FILLMORE Street have a pool?
No, 1142 E FILLMORE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1142 E FILLMORE Street have accessible units?
No, 1142 E FILLMORE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 E FILLMORE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1142 E FILLMORE Street has units with dishwashers.
