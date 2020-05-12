11415 N 45TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This home has it all! 5 full bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, gorgeous pool and huge yard. All bedrooms are nice-sized, with the master bedroom and another bedroom downstairs. Upgrades include tumbled stone travertine flooring with a Versailles pattern, newer dual pane windows, granite/stone and upgraded tile in the bathrooms, dual AC, crown molding, recessed lighting with dimmers and much more. The kitchen has been remodeled with custom cabinetry, granite counters and stainless appliances. Outside, the pebble tec pool is heated and includes a baja/beach entry. The pool is fenced and the rest of the yard is huge with a covered patio. Scottsdale schools and amazing PV/Scottsdale/Phoenix location. This well cared for, beautiful home also sits on a quiet cul-de-sac lot..