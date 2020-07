Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Fully furnished, single story home in Madison School District on a quiet culdesac. 12' ceilings, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, large gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and newer high-end Bosch appliances. Kitchen, dining room and living room included in great room concept with additional areas that can be used for an office, play area, etc. Backyard oasis has large, covered back patio and gated private play pool. 3 car garage, electric is $175 year round.