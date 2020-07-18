11409 N SAINT ANDREWS Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

FANTASTIC Orange Tree Golf Course Property with NO HOA! Beautiful golf course views on the 5th green with mountain views. Freshly painted, inside and out. High end modern new wood look planks. Split floor plan,4 Bed and 3.5 Bath. OPEN light & bright Living and & Dining room with the views to your resort-style backyard, perfect for entertaining, luxurious heated pool and golf course views. Gourmet Kitchenwith granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Spacious master suite boasts a cozy sitting area. Recently renovated master bath-tiled walk in shower, sunk-in Jacuzzi tub, double vanities, and a larg walk-in closet. This home is sure to lease quickly in this highlysought-after neighborhood of North Scottsdale. An entertainer's delight.