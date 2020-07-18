All apartments in Phoenix
11409 N SAINT ANDREWS Way
11409 N SAINT ANDREWS Way

11409 North Saint Andrews Way · No Longer Available
Location

11409 North Saint Andrews Way, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Century Club Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
FANTASTIC Orange Tree Golf Course Property with NO HOA! Beautiful golf course views on the 5th green with mountain views. Freshly painted, inside and out. High end modern new wood look planks. Split floor plan,4 Bed and 3.5 Bath. OPEN light & bright Living and & Dining room with the views to your resort-style backyard, perfect for entertaining, luxurious heated pool and golf course views. Gourmet Kitchenwith granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Spacious master suite boasts a cozy sitting area. Recently renovated master bath-tiled walk in shower, sunk-in Jacuzzi tub, double vanities, and a larg walk-in closet. This home is sure to lease quickly in this highlysought-after neighborhood of North Scottsdale. An entertainer's delight.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11409 N SAINT ANDREWS Way have any available units?
11409 N SAINT ANDREWS Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11409 N SAINT ANDREWS Way have?
Some of 11409 N SAINT ANDREWS Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11409 N SAINT ANDREWS Way currently offering any rent specials?
11409 N SAINT ANDREWS Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11409 N SAINT ANDREWS Way pet-friendly?
No, 11409 N SAINT ANDREWS Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11409 N SAINT ANDREWS Way offer parking?
No, 11409 N SAINT ANDREWS Way does not offer parking.
Does 11409 N SAINT ANDREWS Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11409 N SAINT ANDREWS Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11409 N SAINT ANDREWS Way have a pool?
Yes, 11409 N SAINT ANDREWS Way has a pool.
Does 11409 N SAINT ANDREWS Way have accessible units?
No, 11409 N SAINT ANDREWS Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11409 N SAINT ANDREWS Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11409 N SAINT ANDREWS Way has units with dishwashers.
