1139 E Palm Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

As the story goes, this Spanish bungalow was built by a Hollywood actress in the 1930's - her entourage would stay in this unit (500 sqft), while she stayed in a larger unit on the same property.At present, this bungalow just received a complete overhaul from top to bottom. You'll find a fully stocked kitchen, ice cold air-conditioning, and wifi.Rent Includes: Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash, Periodic Landscaping, and Wifi!The bungalow is situated in the Coronado Historic District - one of Phoenix's BEST and most charming downtown neighborhoods.The original hardwood floors are warm and cozy. The kitchen has a brand new counter-tops and skin. Gas range! Inside laundry room! Off street parking!