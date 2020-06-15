All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1135 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1135 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

1135 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive

1135 East Mountain Vista Drive · (520) 449-3706
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1135 East Mountain Vista Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1917 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Enter the gorgeous gated entry to the community; pass the Community Pool & Spa that overlook the lake as you journey up to your secluded cul-de-sac retreat. This oasis in the foothills will wow you with its 2 story vaulted ceilings, oversized master, split floor plan featuring a second story walkway with two balconies featuring mountain views. Home is fully furnished! Has private pool. Fantastic location for shopping, restaurants, parks and more! Rates range from $2550 to $5500 per month depending on time of year and length of stay. Please contact us for current rates. $300 non refundable clean fee and refundable security deposit apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive have any available units?
1135 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive have?
Some of 1135 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1135 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1135 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1135 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive offer parking?
No, 1135 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1135 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1135 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 1135 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1135 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1135 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity