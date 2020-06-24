1133 E TAYLOR Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Month-to-Month Lease. TWO HOUSES-IN-ONE...in popular Garfield Historic District...in the heart of Downtown Phoenix!!! Enjoy the modern feel of the newly remodeled main house and guest quarters. The main house includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, upgraded kitchen and bathroom, new tile flooring, new A/C unit, and much more. Behind the main house, you can extend full privacy to your guests with guest quarters that includes 2 rooms, kitchen, bathroom, and separate A/C unit. Need room to play? This property also includes a large backyard with alley access and a gated front yard with enclosed street access parking. You can't forget location, location, location!! This property is located in the heart of Phoenix, close to downtown, Arizona State University, freeways, & much more!