Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1133 E TAYLOR Street

1133 East Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

1133 East Taylor Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Month-to-Month Lease. TWO HOUSES-IN-ONE...in popular Garfield Historic District...in the heart of Downtown Phoenix!!! Enjoy the modern feel of the newly remodeled main house and guest quarters. The main house includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, upgraded kitchen and bathroom, new tile flooring, new A/C unit, and much more. Behind the main house, you can extend full privacy to your guests with guest quarters that includes 2 rooms, kitchen, bathroom, and separate A/C unit. Need room to play? This property also includes a large backyard with alley access and a gated front yard with enclosed street access parking. You can't forget location, location, location!! This property is located in the heart of Phoenix, close to downtown, Arizona State University, freeways, & much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 E TAYLOR Street have any available units?
1133 E TAYLOR Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 E TAYLOR Street have?
Some of 1133 E TAYLOR Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 E TAYLOR Street currently offering any rent specials?
1133 E TAYLOR Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 E TAYLOR Street pet-friendly?
No, 1133 E TAYLOR Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1133 E TAYLOR Street offer parking?
Yes, 1133 E TAYLOR Street offers parking.
Does 1133 E TAYLOR Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 E TAYLOR Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 E TAYLOR Street have a pool?
No, 1133 E TAYLOR Street does not have a pool.
Does 1133 E TAYLOR Street have accessible units?
No, 1133 E TAYLOR Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 E TAYLOR Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 E TAYLOR Street has units with dishwashers.
