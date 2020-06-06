All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1130 East Irma Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1130 East Irma Lane
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:12 PM

1130 East Irma Lane

1130 East Irma Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1130 East Irma Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
pool
Checkout my 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=F719Ug786iL

GREAT PROPERTY With Private Pool. Located Near 7th St and Beardsley. Energy Bill will be reduced Significantly with the Solar Panels!!
Granite counters in spacious kitchen, stainless appliance package, walk in pantry, & breakfast bar. Den/office/extra room downstairs, plus a half bathroom. Wood flooring in the large loft/game room, sliding door to balcony overlooking the backyard. Laundry room is located upstairs near the bedrooms- perfect set up. The master bedroom has 2 walk in closets, double sinks in the bathroom, & large garden tub. The large backyard has a grassy area, plus a large concrete patio area in addition to covered patio. Doors away from hiking trails. Easy access to the 101, shopping & dining. Pool Service and Solar Lease is included in the lease price!

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To apply or view all available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 East Irma Lane have any available units?
1130 East Irma Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 East Irma Lane have?
Some of 1130 East Irma Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 East Irma Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1130 East Irma Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 East Irma Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1130 East Irma Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1130 East Irma Lane offer parking?
No, 1130 East Irma Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1130 East Irma Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 East Irma Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 East Irma Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1130 East Irma Lane has a pool.
Does 1130 East Irma Lane have accessible units?
No, 1130 East Irma Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 East Irma Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 East Irma Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College