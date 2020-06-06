1130 East Irma Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry pool

Checkout my 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=F719Ug786iL



GREAT PROPERTY With Private Pool. Located Near 7th St and Beardsley. Energy Bill will be reduced Significantly with the Solar Panels!!

Granite counters in spacious kitchen, stainless appliance package, walk in pantry, & breakfast bar. Den/office/extra room downstairs, plus a half bathroom. Wood flooring in the large loft/game room, sliding door to balcony overlooking the backyard. Laundry room is located upstairs near the bedrooms- perfect set up. The master bedroom has 2 walk in closets, double sinks in the bathroom, & large garden tub. The large backyard has a grassy area, plus a large concrete patio area in addition to covered patio. Doors away from hiking trails. Easy access to the 101, shopping & dining. Pool Service and Solar Lease is included in the lease price!



To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To apply or view all available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

