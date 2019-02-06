All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

11250 W Roma Avenue

11250 West Roma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11250 West Roma Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
playground
Stunning large remodeled home in great family neighborhood. Modern interior with favorable floor plan. Tile flooring, wood like flooring in master bedroom and upstairs great room. Neutral grey and white modern paint colors. Beautiful kitchen with granite, tile black splash, gray cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom and master bath downstairs. Upstairs is a huge game room, 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Both bathrooms have granite and tile. Nice size back yard on corner lot. Close to schools, westgate sports center, golf,, shopping and freeways. Trailwood community offers multiple playgrounds, sports and basketball courts. Schedule a showing today ...move-in ready...just bring your suitcase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11250 W Roma Avenue have any available units?
11250 W Roma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11250 W Roma Avenue have?
Some of 11250 W Roma Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11250 W Roma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11250 W Roma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11250 W Roma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11250 W Roma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11250 W Roma Avenue offer parking?
No, 11250 W Roma Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11250 W Roma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11250 W Roma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11250 W Roma Avenue have a pool?
No, 11250 W Roma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11250 W Roma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11250 W Roma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11250 W Roma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11250 W Roma Avenue has units with dishwashers.
