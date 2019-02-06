11250 W Roma Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court game room playground

Stunning large remodeled home in great family neighborhood. Modern interior with favorable floor plan. Tile flooring, wood like flooring in master bedroom and upstairs great room. Neutral grey and white modern paint colors. Beautiful kitchen with granite, tile black splash, gray cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom and master bath downstairs. Upstairs is a huge game room, 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Both bathrooms have granite and tile. Nice size back yard on corner lot. Close to schools, westgate sports center, golf,, shopping and freeways. Trailwood community offers multiple playgrounds, sports and basketball courts. Schedule a showing today ...move-in ready...just bring your suitcase.