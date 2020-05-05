All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1125 E.moreland St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1125 E.moreland St
Last updated April 11 2019 at 8:43 AM

1125 E.moreland St

1125 East Moreland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Garfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1125 East Moreland Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
community garden
media room
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
community garden
media room
Thank you for taking the time to preview my Rental Home

Rental Rates for Tenant:

$1850 a month
$1850 Security Deposit (refundable, if applicable)
$300 Cleaning Fee ( refundable, if applicable)
Located 20 minutes from Downtown Phoenix. Downtown also has all the classic cultural facilities: the

My home is 900 sq. ft. with 3bd/1.5 bath. The home is centrally located just off the I-10/7 St Exit, just 2 miles from Downtown Phoenix shopping and nightlife where there is :
Phoenix Art Museum
Heard Museum
Symphony Hall
AZ Opera and Ballet Arizona
Arizona Science Center
Roosevelt Row Art District.
Chase Stadium
Hard Rock Cafe
Stand Up Live Comedy Club
Lucky Strike
Comerica Theatre
Talking Stick Arena
Welcome Diner
Street Coffee
Ritos friendly Food
Mother Bunch Brewery
Jobot Coffee
The Lost Leaf
Carlys Bistro
Buds Glass Joint
Cheba Hut
Gallo Blanco
Garfield Community Garden
Friday Night Art Walk
Downtown Farmers Market ASU campus

2 Blocks from Banner University Medical Center
3.5 miles from Sky Harbor Airport
12 miles from Loop 101 to University of Phoenix Stadium
11 miles from downtown Scottsdale
4.5 miles from Arizona Biltmore area

Neighborhood convenience store at the corner of the block for any extra needed necessities.

Amenities:
A/C and heating
Master Cool System
Washer/Dryer
Stove

If interested, please contact Vonda

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 E.moreland St have any available units?
1125 E.moreland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 E.moreland St have?
Some of 1125 E.moreland St's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and community garden. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 E.moreland St currently offering any rent specials?
1125 E.moreland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 E.moreland St pet-friendly?
No, 1125 E.moreland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1125 E.moreland St offer parking?
No, 1125 E.moreland St does not offer parking.
Does 1125 E.moreland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1125 E.moreland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 E.moreland St have a pool?
No, 1125 E.moreland St does not have a pool.
Does 1125 E.moreland St have accessible units?
No, 1125 E.moreland St does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 E.moreland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 E.moreland St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College