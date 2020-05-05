1125 E.moreland St

Amenities
Thank you for taking the time to preview my Rental Home
Rental Rates for Tenant:
$1850 a month
$1850 Security Deposit (refundable, if applicable)
$300 Cleaning Fee ( refundable, if applicable)
Located 20 minutes from Downtown Phoenix. Downtown also has all the classic cultural facilities: the
My home is 900 sq. ft. with 3bd/1.5 bath. The home is centrally located just off the I-10/7 St Exit, just 2 miles from Downtown Phoenix shopping and nightlife where there is :
Phoenix Art Museum
Heard Museum
Symphony Hall
AZ Opera and Ballet Arizona
Arizona Science Center
Roosevelt Row Art District.
Chase Stadium
Hard Rock Cafe
Stand Up Live Comedy Club
Lucky Strike
Comerica Theatre
Talking Stick Arena
Welcome Diner
Street Coffee
Ritos friendly Food
Mother Bunch Brewery
Jobot Coffee
The Lost Leaf
Carlys Bistro
Buds Glass Joint
Cheba Hut
Gallo Blanco
Garfield Community Garden
Friday Night Art Walk
Downtown Farmers Market ASU campus
2 Blocks from Banner University Medical Center
3.5 miles from Sky Harbor Airport
12 miles from Loop 101 to University of Phoenix Stadium
11 miles from downtown Scottsdale
4.5 miles from Arizona Biltmore area
Neighborhood convenience store at the corner of the block for any extra needed necessities.
Amenities:
A/C and heating
Master Cool System
Washer/Dryer
Stove
If interested, please contact Vonda