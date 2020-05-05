1125 E.moreland St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range Property Amenities community garden media room

Thank you for taking the time to preview my Rental Home



Rental Rates for Tenant:



$1850 a month

$1850 Security Deposit (refundable, if applicable)

$300 Cleaning Fee ( refundable, if applicable)

Located 20 minutes from Downtown Phoenix. Downtown also has all the classic cultural facilities: the



My home is 900 sq. ft. with 3bd/1.5 bath. The home is centrally located just off the I-10/7 St Exit, just 2 miles from Downtown Phoenix shopping and nightlife where there is :

Phoenix Art Museum

Heard Museum

Symphony Hall

AZ Opera and Ballet Arizona

Arizona Science Center

Roosevelt Row Art District.

Chase Stadium

Hard Rock Cafe

Stand Up Live Comedy Club

Lucky Strike

Comerica Theatre

Talking Stick Arena

Welcome Diner

Street Coffee

Ritos friendly Food

Mother Bunch Brewery

Jobot Coffee

The Lost Leaf

Carlys Bistro

Buds Glass Joint

Cheba Hut

Gallo Blanco

Garfield Community Garden

Friday Night Art Walk

Downtown Farmers Market ASU campus



2 Blocks from Banner University Medical Center

3.5 miles from Sky Harbor Airport

12 miles from Loop 101 to University of Phoenix Stadium

11 miles from downtown Scottsdale

4.5 miles from Arizona Biltmore area



Neighborhood convenience store at the corner of the block for any extra needed necessities.



If interested, please contact Vonda