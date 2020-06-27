All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

1124 N 10th St

Location

1124 N 10th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
MOVE IN SPECIAL! 14 Days Free RENT!!!

Great 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex Unit in the Awesome Phoenix Garfield Downtown District! Blocks from ASU/UOA DT campus! Steps from Dining, shopping & Entertainment. Tile Throughout, Clean and Ready for Move In September 9th. Unit Includes Washer/Dryer, with W, S, T and Rental Tax. Small Pets Negotiable but no Yard. Full service Management. Rent for only $895. Ready for Move in. Call Crissy K for showings 602-550-5058
Email for more info
Crissy@flraz.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 N 10th St have any available units?
1124 N 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 N 10th St have?
Some of 1124 N 10th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 N 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
1124 N 10th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 N 10th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1124 N 10th St is pet friendly.
Does 1124 N 10th St offer parking?
No, 1124 N 10th St does not offer parking.
Does 1124 N 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1124 N 10th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 N 10th St have a pool?
No, 1124 N 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 1124 N 10th St have accessible units?
No, 1124 N 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 N 10th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 N 10th St does not have units with dishwashers.
