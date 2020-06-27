1124 N 10th St

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL! 14 Days Free RENT!!!



Great 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex Unit in the Awesome Phoenix Garfield Downtown District! Blocks from ASU/UOA DT campus! Steps from Dining, shopping & Entertainment. Tile Throughout, Clean and Ready for Move In September 9th. Unit Includes Washer/Dryer, with W, S, T and Rental Tax. Small Pets Negotiable but no Yard. Full service Management. Rent for only $895. Ready for Move in. Call Crissy K for showings 602-550-5058

Crissy@flraz.com