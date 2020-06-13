All apartments in Phoenix
1123 W Thomas Rd
1123 W Thomas Rd

1123 West Thomas Road · No Longer Available
Location

1123 West Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Encanto Palmcroft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large 2 bedroom main home plus guest casita. Enter this spacious, bright home featuring TWO large custom fireplaces and an expansive formal living room as well as an entertainers dream of a family room. Updated kitchen features granite square counters, stainless appliances and large tile floor. Formal dining room TONS of storage, ceiling fans and shutters throughout. Grassy backyard with covered patio and storage shed. Casita has large room, closet and 3/4 bath.
Large 2 bedroom main home plus guest casita. Enter this spacious, bright home featuring TWO large custom fireplaces and an expansive formal living room as well as an entertainers dream of a family room. Updated kitchen features granite square counters, stainless appliances and large tile floor. Formal dining room TONS of storage, ceiling fans and shutters throughout. Grassy backyard with covered patio and storage shed. Casita has large room, closet and 3/4 bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 W Thomas Rd have any available units?
1123 W Thomas Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1123 W Thomas Rd have?
Some of 1123 W Thomas Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 W Thomas Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1123 W Thomas Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 W Thomas Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1123 W Thomas Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1123 W Thomas Rd offer parking?
No, 1123 W Thomas Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1123 W Thomas Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 W Thomas Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 W Thomas Rd have a pool?
No, 1123 W Thomas Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1123 W Thomas Rd have accessible units?
No, 1123 W Thomas Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 W Thomas Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1123 W Thomas Rd has units with dishwashers.
