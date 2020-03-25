1121 W Grovers Avenue

Amenities

Available to see Friday March 1 - clean Clean CLEAN! IT's ALL DONE! 16' Neutral Tile on the Diagonal, NO CARPET! Knotty Alder Cabinets, Designer Hampton Bay C-Fans, Custom Fresh Paint In & Out, No CARPET; NO POPCORN, Crown Molding, Wired for Sound and Cable, Tiled Shower Surrounds and AWESOME Vanity! Lighting Package, Rubbed Oil Bronze Fixtures, Bonus/Utility Room w/ Exit & Ducted for A/C, Cement Work, Newer Charcoal Roof, Newer HVAC, Block Wall, Garage Door & Opener, FABULOUS Huge Shed and More! Vacant on Lockbox. USE SHOWING TIME ONLY $1300 Rent $1300 Security $250 Pet $250 Cleaning $55 App Fee NO SMOKING - email me for APPLICATION - Need ID Pay Stubs - Must Verify $3000/mo Income - TOTAL MOVE-IN $1550 + Rent if No Pets - Pets Ok but Some Breeds Excluded.