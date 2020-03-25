All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1121 W Grovers Avenue

1121 West Grovers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1121 West Grovers Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Available to see Friday March 1 - clean Clean CLEAN! IT's ALL DONE! 16' Neutral Tile on the Diagonal, NO CARPET! Knotty Alder Cabinets, Designer Hampton Bay C-Fans, Custom Fresh Paint In & Out, No CARPET; NO POPCORN, Crown Molding, Wired for Sound and Cable, Tiled Shower Surrounds and AWESOME Vanity! Lighting Package, Rubbed Oil Bronze Fixtures, Bonus/Utility Room w/ Exit & Ducted for A/C, Cement Work, Newer Charcoal Roof, Newer HVAC, Block Wall, Garage Door & Opener, FABULOUS Huge Shed and More! Vacant on Lockbox. USE SHOWING TIME ONLY $1300 Rent $1300 Security $250 Pet $250 Cleaning $55 App Fee NO SMOKING - email me for APPLICATION - Need ID Pay Stubs - Must Verify $3000/mo Income - TOTAL MOVE-IN $1550 + Rent if No Pets - Pets Ok but Some Breeds Excluded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 W Grovers Avenue have any available units?
1121 W Grovers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 W Grovers Avenue have?
Some of 1121 W Grovers Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 W Grovers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1121 W Grovers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 W Grovers Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 W Grovers Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1121 W Grovers Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1121 W Grovers Avenue offers parking.
Does 1121 W Grovers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 W Grovers Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 W Grovers Avenue have a pool?
No, 1121 W Grovers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1121 W Grovers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1121 W Grovers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 W Grovers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 W Grovers Avenue has units with dishwashers.
