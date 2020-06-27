All apartments in Phoenix
1119 East Northview Avenue

1119 East Northview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1119 East Northview Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/1 in Northwood by famed architect Ralph Haver. Lots of natural light flows into this open floorplan with extra flex room off large kitchen. Big backyard with added storage and raised planters installed. Yard maintenance is included. W/D in separate laundry room. Light fixtures and ceiling fans are period correct to keep the Haver mid-century feel. Near north central hangouts Luci's at The Orchard, Richardson's, and more. Just a few blocks to Arizona Canal path.

Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 East Northview Avenue have any available units?
1119 East Northview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1119 East Northview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1119 East Northview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 East Northview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 East Northview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1119 East Northview Avenue offer parking?
No, 1119 East Northview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1119 East Northview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 East Northview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 East Northview Avenue have a pool?
No, 1119 East Northview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1119 East Northview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1119 East Northview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 East Northview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 East Northview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 East Northview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 East Northview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
