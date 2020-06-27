1119 East Northview Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/1 in Northwood by famed architect Ralph Haver. Lots of natural light flows into this open floorplan with extra flex room off large kitchen. Big backyard with added storage and raised planters installed. Yard maintenance is included. W/D in separate laundry room. Light fixtures and ceiling fans are period correct to keep the Haver mid-century feel. Near north central hangouts Luci's at The Orchard, Richardson's, and more. Just a few blocks to Arizona Canal path.



Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.