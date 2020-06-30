1117 W COCOPAH Street

Amenities

DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS- APPT NEEDEDGreat 4 bed 2 bath home with no carpet for only $900 a month. Tile and Vinyl floor throughout. Gated Duplex and low maintenance landscaping. Tenant responsible for starting own power account and pays half of water bill each month. Call today to view! One time $99 admin fee and 2.3% rental tax on top of rent