1117 W COCOPAH Street
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:26 AM

1117 W COCOPAH Street

1117 West Cocopah Street · No Longer Available
Location

1117 West Cocopah Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Central City South

Amenities

fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS- APPT NEEDEDGreat 4 bed 2 bath home with no carpet for only $900 a month. Tile and Vinyl floor throughout. Gated Duplex and low maintenance landscaping. Tenant responsible for starting own power account and pays half of water bill each month. Call today to view! One time $99 admin fee and 2.3% rental tax on top of rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 W COCOPAH Street have any available units?
1117 W COCOPAH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 W COCOPAH Street have?
Some of 1117 W COCOPAH Street's amenities include fireplace, carpet, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 W COCOPAH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1117 W COCOPAH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 W COCOPAH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1117 W COCOPAH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1117 W COCOPAH Street offer parking?
No, 1117 W COCOPAH Street does not offer parking.
Does 1117 W COCOPAH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 W COCOPAH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 W COCOPAH Street have a pool?
No, 1117 W COCOPAH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1117 W COCOPAH Street have accessible units?
No, 1117 W COCOPAH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 W COCOPAH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 W COCOPAH Street does not have units with dishwashers.

