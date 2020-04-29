1114 E Roosevelt St

Amenities

Come live in the rapidly changing Roosevelt Corridor! Close to ASU's Downtown Campus, U of A/Dignity Healths Cancer Center, Gallo Bianco, Welcome Diner, the light rail and First Friday's Art Walk. The home has been completed modernized with new AC, a brand new kitchen and appliances, new bathroom, flooring, doors, dual pane windows, fresh paint. Every square inch has been touched. Private parking and a great backyard with huge patio/seating/grilling area!



