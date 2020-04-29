All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:44 AM

1114 E Roosevelt St

1114 East Roosevelt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1114 East Roosevelt Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Come live in the rapidly changing Roosevelt Corridor! Close to ASU's Downtown Campus, U of A/Dignity Healths Cancer Center, Gallo Bianco, Welcome Diner, the light rail and First Friday's Art Walk. The home has been completed modernized with new AC, a brand new kitchen and appliances, new bathroom, flooring, doors, dual pane windows, fresh paint. Every square inch has been touched. Private parking and a great backyard with huge patio/seating/grilling area!

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 E Roosevelt St have any available units?
1114 E Roosevelt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 E Roosevelt St have?
Some of 1114 E Roosevelt St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 E Roosevelt St currently offering any rent specials?
1114 E Roosevelt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 E Roosevelt St pet-friendly?
No, 1114 E Roosevelt St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1114 E Roosevelt St offer parking?
Yes, 1114 E Roosevelt St offers parking.
Does 1114 E Roosevelt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 E Roosevelt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 E Roosevelt St have a pool?
No, 1114 E Roosevelt St does not have a pool.
Does 1114 E Roosevelt St have accessible units?
No, 1114 E Roosevelt St does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 E Roosevelt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 E Roosevelt St does not have units with dishwashers.
