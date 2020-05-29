All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:16 PM

1113 E North Lane

1113 East North Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1113 East North Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Pointe Tapatio

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
cable included
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Unit #3. Two Bedroom, One Bath Condo in the Pointe Tapatio Residential Community. The condo features hardwood floors downstairs and a relaxing patio area. Located in the desirable Pointe Tapatio area, the condo is close to hiking on North Mountain, convenient to the 51, 101 and 17 freeways and shopping. The community has four pools and adjoining spas and numerous greenbelts to relax and play in. Water, trash and cable included. Rent $1,350 per month. $1,350 security deposit. Dogs allowed with a $250 non-refundable deposit, no cats. No Smoking. Minimum 600 credit score, 3x rent to income preferred. No adverse rental history. $150 one time admin fee. Credit and background checks required. $55 per adult application fee. Owner prefers 12 month lease. Showings booked online at showmojo.com/walterm/gallery. See a video at youtu.be/2GWB6Sc7Qn4

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 E North Lane have any available units?
1113 E North Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 E North Lane have?
Some of 1113 E North Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 E North Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1113 E North Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 E North Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 E North Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1113 E North Lane offer parking?
No, 1113 E North Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1113 E North Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 E North Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 E North Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1113 E North Lane has a pool.
Does 1113 E North Lane have accessible units?
No, 1113 E North Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 E North Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 E North Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

