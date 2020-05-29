1113 E North Lane

Amenities

Unit #3. Two Bedroom, One Bath Condo in the Pointe Tapatio Residential Community. The condo features hardwood floors downstairs and a relaxing patio area. Located in the desirable Pointe Tapatio area, the condo is close to hiking on North Mountain, convenient to the 51, 101 and 17 freeways and shopping. The community has four pools and adjoining spas and numerous greenbelts to relax and play in. Water, trash and cable included. Rent $1,350 per month. $1,350 security deposit. Dogs allowed with a $250 non-refundable deposit, no cats. No Smoking. Minimum 600 credit score, 3x rent to income preferred. No adverse rental history. $150 one time admin fee. Credit and background checks required. $55 per adult application fee. Owner prefers 12 month lease. Showings booked online at showmojo.com/walterm/gallery. See a video at youtu.be/2GWB6Sc7Qn4