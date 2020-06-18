1111 West Woodland Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 Bed, 2 Bath Rental Opportunity Located In Historic Woodland Subdivision In Downtown Phoenix! Featuring Well Maintained Grassy Front Yard, 1 Car Garage, Living/Dining Room, Vaulted Ceilings, Lovely Interior Offers Kitchen Complete w/Ample Cabinetry w/Crown Molding, Matching Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops & Breakfast Bar. The Master Bedroom Has A Full Bath. Stacked Washer/Dryer Included As-Is. Perfect Sized Backyard With Lots Of Potential For Truly Making It Your Own. Outstanding Opportunity To Live In The City Close To Everything Downtown PHX Has To Offer! 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats **Property Now Vacant, Cleaning Ordered- New Photos Coming Soon**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.