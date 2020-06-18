All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1111 West Woodland Avenue

1111 West Woodland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1111 West Woodland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Governmental Mall

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bed, 2 Bath Rental Opportunity Located In Historic Woodland Subdivision In Downtown Phoenix! Featuring Well Maintained Grassy Front Yard, 1 Car Garage, Living/Dining Room, Vaulted Ceilings, Lovely Interior Offers Kitchen Complete w/Ample Cabinetry w/Crown Molding, Matching Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops & Breakfast Bar. The Master Bedroom Has A Full Bath. Stacked Washer/Dryer Included As-Is. Perfect Sized Backyard With Lots Of Potential For Truly Making It Your Own. Outstanding Opportunity To Live In The City Close To Everything Downtown PHX Has To Offer! 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats **Property Now Vacant, Cleaning Ordered- New Photos Coming Soon**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 West Woodland Avenue have any available units?
1111 West Woodland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 West Woodland Avenue have?
Some of 1111 West Woodland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 West Woodland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1111 West Woodland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 West Woodland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 West Woodland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1111 West Woodland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1111 West Woodland Avenue offers parking.
Does 1111 West Woodland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 West Woodland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 West Woodland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1111 West Woodland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1111 West Woodland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1111 West Woodland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 West Woodland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 West Woodland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

