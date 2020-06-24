All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1110 E MARCONI Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1110 E MARCONI Avenue
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:06 AM

1110 E MARCONI Avenue

1110 East Marconi Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1110 East Marconi Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Executive style home with gorgeous office and hardwood floors. Plantation shutters add privacy to this split master floorplan. Kitchen has granite, lots of large windows to lovely backyard, built-in double ovens, subzero side by side refrigerator and smooth top built in cooktop. There are kitchen cabinets and pantry with pull out shelves. Extra large master ensuite with separate tub and large shower. Great room has wood burning slate fireplace with oak mantel and shelves. Relax on the expansive back patio with lights and ceiling fan sipping your favorite tea. Yard is manicured and taken care of for you. Come enjoy this quiet relaxing home with lots of room for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 E MARCONI Avenue have any available units?
1110 E MARCONI Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 E MARCONI Avenue have?
Some of 1110 E MARCONI Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 E MARCONI Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1110 E MARCONI Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 E MARCONI Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1110 E MARCONI Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1110 E MARCONI Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1110 E MARCONI Avenue offers parking.
Does 1110 E MARCONI Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 E MARCONI Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 E MARCONI Avenue have a pool?
No, 1110 E MARCONI Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1110 E MARCONI Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1110 E MARCONI Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 E MARCONI Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 E MARCONI Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College