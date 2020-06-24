1110 E MARCONI Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Executive style home with gorgeous office and hardwood floors. Plantation shutters add privacy to this split master floorplan. Kitchen has granite, lots of large windows to lovely backyard, built-in double ovens, subzero side by side refrigerator and smooth top built in cooktop. There are kitchen cabinets and pantry with pull out shelves. Extra large master ensuite with separate tub and large shower. Great room has wood burning slate fireplace with oak mantel and shelves. Relax on the expansive back patio with lights and ceiling fan sipping your favorite tea. Yard is manicured and taken care of for you. Come enjoy this quiet relaxing home with lots of room for entertaining.