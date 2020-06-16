111 West Missouri Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage

Large 2 story Luxury Town Home, Central and Missouri. 4 bedrooms. 4 1/2 bath and 2 car garage in a secure Gated Community. Chef's Kitchen w/SS appliances and large built-in Fridge. Indoor Laundry room right off Kitchen. High-end finishes include stone flooring, canterra stone fireplace, plantation shutters and more. Downstairs bedroom and full bath suite Great for an office or mother in law quarters. Enjoy an additional large family room or game room upstairs. Master Suite with sitting room and massive walk-in closet. Large soaking tub with separate walk in shower. French doors open up to a balcony.



To view text Barbara 602-369-6116



There is a nonrefundable adult application fee per adult over the age of 18. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property. Pet restrictions may apply. Monthly 25.00 pet rent per pet. Renters Insurance is required. .



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,295, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $3,300, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.