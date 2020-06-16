All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 111 West Missouri Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
111 West Missouri Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:56 AM

111 West Missouri Avenue

111 West Missouri Avenue · (480) 351-6677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Medlock Place
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

111 West Missouri Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Medlock Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3395 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 2 story Luxury Town Home, Central and Missouri. 4 bedrooms. 4 1/2 bath and 2 car garage in a secure Gated Community. Chef's Kitchen w/SS appliances and large built-in Fridge. Indoor Laundry room right off Kitchen. High-end finishes include stone flooring, canterra stone fireplace, plantation shutters and more. Downstairs bedroom and full bath suite Great for an office or mother in law quarters. Enjoy an additional large family room or game room upstairs. Master Suite with sitting room and massive walk-in closet. Large soaking tub with separate walk in shower. French doors open up to a balcony.

To view text Barbara 602-369-6116

There is a nonrefundable adult application fee per adult over the age of 18. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property. Pet restrictions may apply. Monthly 25.00 pet rent per pet. Renters Insurance is required. .

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,295, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $3,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 West Missouri Avenue have any available units?
111 West Missouri Avenue has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 West Missouri Avenue have?
Some of 111 West Missouri Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 West Missouri Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
111 West Missouri Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 West Missouri Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 West Missouri Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 111 West Missouri Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 111 West Missouri Avenue does offer parking.
Does 111 West Missouri Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 West Missouri Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 West Missouri Avenue have a pool?
No, 111 West Missouri Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 111 West Missouri Avenue have accessible units?
No, 111 West Missouri Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 111 West Missouri Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 West Missouri Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 111 West Missouri Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity