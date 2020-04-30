All apartments in Phoenix
1109 E. Townley Avenue
1109 E. Townley Avenue

1109 East Townley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1109 East Townley Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Nice house on LARGE corner lot. Newly rehabbed with views of Phoenix Mountain Preserve. 3BD/2BA in main house and 1BD/1BA in guest quarters with separate entrance. 2 car detached garage has an RV gate. The property is surrounded by a block fence with 3 gate entrances. Circular driveway goes through a carport entrance at the front door and lots of room for a boat or trailer. Home is across the street from Palma Park. Please call for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 E. Townley Avenue have any available units?
1109 E. Townley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 E. Townley Avenue have?
Some of 1109 E. Townley Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 E. Townley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1109 E. Townley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 E. Townley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 E. Townley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1109 E. Townley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1109 E. Townley Avenue offers parking.
Does 1109 E. Townley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 E. Townley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 E. Townley Avenue have a pool?
No, 1109 E. Townley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1109 E. Townley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1109 E. Townley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 E. Townley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 E. Townley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
