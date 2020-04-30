1109 E. Townley Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Nice house on LARGE corner lot. Newly rehabbed with views of Phoenix Mountain Preserve. 3BD/2BA in main house and 1BD/1BA in guest quarters with separate entrance. 2 car detached garage has an RV gate. The property is surrounded by a block fence with 3 gate entrances. Circular driveway goes through a carport entrance at the front door and lots of room for a boat or trailer. Home is across the street from Palma Park. Please call for pets.