Nice house on LARGE corner lot. Newly rehabbed with views of Phoenix Mountain Preserve. 3BD/2BA in main house and 1BD/1BA in guest quarters with separate entrance. 2 car detached garage has an RV gate. The property is surrounded by a block fence with 3 gate entrances. Circular driveway goes through a carport entrance at the front door and lots of room for a boat or trailer. Home is across the street from Palma Park. Please call for pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
What amenities does 1109 E. Townley Avenue have?
Some of 1109 E. Townley Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 E. Townley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1109 E. Townley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 E. Townley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 E. Townley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1109 E. Townley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1109 E. Townley Avenue offers parking.
Does 1109 E. Townley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 E. Townley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 E. Townley Avenue have a pool?
No, 1109 E. Townley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1109 E. Townley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1109 E. Townley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 E. Townley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 E. Townley Avenue has units with dishwashers.