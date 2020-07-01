1107 W. Osborn Rd. #104

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool guest parking

1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Central Phoenix - Very private 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in central Phoenix. All solid flooring for easy cleanup, ceiling fans and lots of natural light and condo stays cool. All appliances are included except the washer/dryer located in the on-site laundry room. Assigned covered parking spot with plenty of guest parking in the rear of the complex. Onsite pool within walking distance. Water, sewer & trash are included in your rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3054869)