Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

1107 W. Osborn Rd. #104

1107 West Osborn Road · No Longer Available
Location

1107 West Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Campus Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
ceiling fan
guest parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Central Phoenix - Very private 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in central Phoenix. All solid flooring for easy cleanup, ceiling fans and lots of natural light and condo stays cool. All appliances are included except the washer/dryer located in the on-site laundry room. Assigned covered parking spot with plenty of guest parking in the rear of the complex. Onsite pool within walking distance. Water, sewer & trash are included in your rent.

Call Western Vistas to schedule your viewing today (623) 877-9400.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3054869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 W. Osborn Rd. #104 have any available units?
1107 W. Osborn Rd. #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 W. Osborn Rd. #104 have?
Some of 1107 W. Osborn Rd. #104's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 W. Osborn Rd. #104 currently offering any rent specials?
1107 W. Osborn Rd. #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 W. Osborn Rd. #104 pet-friendly?
No, 1107 W. Osborn Rd. #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1107 W. Osborn Rd. #104 offer parking?
Yes, 1107 W. Osborn Rd. #104 offers parking.
Does 1107 W. Osborn Rd. #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 W. Osborn Rd. #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 W. Osborn Rd. #104 have a pool?
Yes, 1107 W. Osborn Rd. #104 has a pool.
Does 1107 W. Osborn Rd. #104 have accessible units?
No, 1107 W. Osborn Rd. #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 W. Osborn Rd. #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 W. Osborn Rd. #104 does not have units with dishwashers.

