1107 E MARLETTE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool fireplace accessible oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible gym pool

One of the best deals in Central Phoenix, this 4bed 2bath home has a pebble tec pool that stays super cool even in the afternoon; This home is perfect for that someone that doesn't mind a retro kitchen , flood irrigation , and views of Piestwa Peak. The location, speaks for itself , easy access to shopping, and the 51, you are within 20 min of the Airport. You may want to toss the gym membership, or rethink that fancy new apartment, here you have your own private pool that even by mid day sun is cool as a stream, (the pool is shaded by a 20' Ficus tree. Yard, Irrigation and Pool service are all included in the rent. The windows are not retro, they are all dual pane low E with cordless window treatments. Large covered patio in the back is perfect for that pool side BB However you get around , walking, strolling biking, wheelchair, you'll love the mature neighborhoods of Central Phoenix nothing cookie cutter here, there is more charm per square foot than an antique shop. There is a gallery of great dining establishments some just around the corner, some up the street and others within a short bike ride, or uber lyft . For the adventerous there is Piestwa Peak (that's the mountain you see from the front yard) The peak offers great hiking trails that will make you forget you live in the Nation's 5th largest City . And while this may seem enough there is more. This home finds itself Centrally located to one of the most sought after School Districts ," The Madison School", There is the Madison Magnet School located on the corner of 10th street and Maryland, and around the corner Madison Rose lane off 12th street and Rose Lane and Madison Number 1 about 1 mile away. Thank you for your interest .