All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1107 E MARLETTE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1107 E MARLETTE Avenue
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

1107 E MARLETTE Avenue

1107 East Marlette Avenue · (602) 230-7600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1107 East Marlette Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1692 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
fireplace
accessible
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
pool
One of the best deals in Central Phoenix, this 4bed 2bath home has a pebble tec pool that stays super cool even in the afternoon; This home is perfect for that someone that doesn't mind a retro kitchen , flood irrigation , and views of Piestwa Peak. The location, speaks for itself , easy access to shopping, and the 51, you are within 20 min of the Airport. You may want to toss the gym membership, or rethink that fancy new apartment, here you have your own private pool that even by mid day sun is cool as a stream, (the pool is shaded by a 20' Ficus tree. Yard, Irrigation and Pool service are all included in the rent. The windows are not retro, they are all dual pane low E with cordless window treatments. Large covered patio in the back is perfect for that pool side BB However you get around , walking, strolling biking, wheelchair, you'll love the mature neighborhoods of Central Phoenix nothing cookie cutter here, there is more charm per square foot than an antique shop. There is a gallery of great dining establishments some just around the corner, some up the street and others within a short bike ride, or uber lyft . For the adventerous there is Piestwa Peak (that's the mountain you see from the front yard) The peak offers great hiking trails that will make you forget you live in the Nation's 5th largest City . And while this may seem enough there is more. This home finds itself Centrally located to one of the most sought after School Districts ," The Madison School", There is the Madison Magnet School located on the corner of 10th street and Maryland, and around the corner Madison Rose lane off 12th street and Rose Lane and Madison Number 1 about 1 mile away. Thank you for your interest .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 E MARLETTE Avenue have any available units?
1107 E MARLETTE Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 E MARLETTE Avenue have?
Some of 1107 E MARLETTE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 E MARLETTE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1107 E MARLETTE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 E MARLETTE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1107 E MARLETTE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1107 E MARLETTE Avenue offer parking?
No, 1107 E MARLETTE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1107 E MARLETTE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 E MARLETTE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 E MARLETTE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1107 E MARLETTE Avenue has a pool.
Does 1107 E MARLETTE Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 1107 E MARLETTE Avenue has accessible units.
Does 1107 E MARLETTE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 E MARLETTE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1107 E MARLETTE Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc Midtown
3993 North 3rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity