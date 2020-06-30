All apartments in Phoenix
11046 North 28th Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 6:17 PM

11046 North 28th Drive

11046 N 28th Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11046 N 28th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Lake Biltmore Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit occupied must schedule with tenant to view. Not available for move in until January 1, 2020 and 18 month lease preferred. This unit is a must see. Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in great location within the complex. Split floor plan, big master bedroom with walk in closet. Upgrades include white kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, tile in all the right places. Large oversized patio overlooking the tennis courts. 1 covered assigned parking spot. Enjoy pool, tennis court and lake within the community. Water, Sewer and trash included in rent. No pets, assistive animals only!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11046 North 28th Drive have any available units?
11046 North 28th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11046 North 28th Drive have?
Some of 11046 North 28th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11046 North 28th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11046 North 28th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11046 North 28th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11046 North 28th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11046 North 28th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11046 North 28th Drive offers parking.
Does 11046 North 28th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11046 North 28th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11046 North 28th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11046 North 28th Drive has a pool.
Does 11046 North 28th Drive have accessible units?
No, 11046 North 28th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11046 North 28th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11046 North 28th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

