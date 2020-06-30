11046 North 28th Drive

Amenities

Unit occupied must schedule with tenant to view. Not available for move in until January 1, 2020 and 18 month lease preferred. This unit is a must see. Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in great location within the complex. Split floor plan, big master bedroom with walk in closet. Upgrades include white kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, tile in all the right places. Large oversized patio overlooking the tennis courts. 1 covered assigned parking spot. Enjoy pool, tennis court and lake within the community. Water, Sewer and trash included in rent. No pets, assistive animals only!

