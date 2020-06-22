11036 N 28TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub tennis court

Welcome home to this great Desert Shores Condo with beautiful lakeside views! Remodeled in 2017, this home is well appointed with upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, & granite counters in the kitchen. Large plank tile floor the living areas, beautifully tiled showers, high-end fixtures, and lake views from the kitchen/family room, master bedroom, and patio make this the perfect place to live or get away to! Want to entertain? The community boasts tennis courts, recreation room, biking paths, and a heater pool & spa! All this home is missing is you!