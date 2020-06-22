11036 N 28TH Drive

Amenities
Welcome home to this great Desert Shores Condo with beautiful lakeside views! Remodeled in 2017, this home is well appointed with upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, & granite counters in the kitchen. Large plank tile floor the living areas, beautifully tiled showers, high-end fixtures, and lake views from the kitchen/family room, master bedroom, and patio make this the perfect place to live or get away to! Want to entertain? The community boasts tennis courts, recreation room, biking paths, and a heater pool & spa! All this home is missing is you!