Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:06 AM

11036 N 28TH Drive

11036 N 28th Dr · (805) 758-9190
Location

11036 N 28th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Lake Biltmore Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 115 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome home to this great Desert Shores Condo with beautiful lakeside views! Remodeled in 2017, this home is well appointed with upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, & granite counters in the kitchen. Large plank tile floor the living areas, beautifully tiled showers, high-end fixtures, and lake views from the kitchen/family room, master bedroom, and patio make this the perfect place to live or get away to! Want to entertain? The community boasts tennis courts, recreation room, biking paths, and a heater pool & spa! All this home is missing is you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11036 N 28TH Drive have any available units?
11036 N 28TH Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11036 N 28TH Drive have?
Some of 11036 N 28TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11036 N 28TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11036 N 28TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11036 N 28TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11036 N 28TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11036 N 28TH Drive offer parking?
No, 11036 N 28TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11036 N 28TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11036 N 28TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11036 N 28TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11036 N 28TH Drive has a pool.
Does 11036 N 28TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 11036 N 28TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11036 N 28TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11036 N 28TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
