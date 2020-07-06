All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:01 PM

1103 East Grove Street

1103 East Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

1103 East Grove Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Pretty in gray 4 bedroom, two story home you wont want to miss out on! This home is beautifully laid out giving you the most out of each room. The impeccable kitchen offers you an abundance of cabinet and counter space. This home will be a great place to entertain friends and family. You will be impressed the moment you walk inside.Sorry no pets allowed

Give us a call today at 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 East Grove Street have any available units?
1103 East Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1103 East Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
1103 East Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 East Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 1103 East Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1103 East Grove Street offer parking?
No, 1103 East Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 1103 East Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 East Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 East Grove Street have a pool?
No, 1103 East Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 1103 East Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 1103 East Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 East Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1103 East Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 East Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1103 East Grove Street does not have units with air conditioning.

