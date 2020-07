Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Camelback Ranch. Open floor plan, eat- in kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage, center island with breakfast bar. Tile and carpet in all the right places. Master suite offers walk in closet, full bathroom with separate tub and shower,and double sinks. Covered patio in the back with extended pavers and lush landscaping.