11 S CENTRAL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly valet service

Luxury penthouse apartment in Downtown Phoenix with expansive North city views as well as east views of Camelback Mountain thru 18 foot floor-to-ceiling windows. No detail spared within this luxury apartment community that sits atop 4-star boutique Hotel Palomar. Pet friendly apartment include wide-plank floors, granite counters with tile-backsplash, Stainless appliances, full-size washer/dryer in unit. Residents enjoy Hotel Palomar amenities, private fitness center and clubhouse, business center, valet parking and concierge service. Shorter term leases are available. Price, specials and availability subject to change without notice. Photos are of a different Penthouse floor plan but represent finishes/staircase.