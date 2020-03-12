All apartments in Phoenix
11 S CENTRAL Avenue

11 South Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11 South Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
valet service
Luxury penthouse apartment in Downtown Phoenix with expansive North city views as well as east views of Camelback Mountain thru 18 foot floor-to-ceiling windows. No detail spared within this luxury apartment community that sits atop 4-star boutique Hotel Palomar. Pet friendly apartment include wide-plank floors, granite counters with tile-backsplash, Stainless appliances, full-size washer/dryer in unit. Residents enjoy Hotel Palomar amenities, private fitness center and clubhouse, business center, valet parking and concierge service. Shorter term leases are available. Price, specials and availability subject to change without notice. Photos are of a different Penthouse floor plan but represent finishes/staircase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 S CENTRAL Avenue have any available units?
11 S CENTRAL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 S CENTRAL Avenue have?
Some of 11 S CENTRAL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 S CENTRAL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11 S CENTRAL Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 S CENTRAL Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 S CENTRAL Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11 S CENTRAL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11 S CENTRAL Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11 S CENTRAL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 S CENTRAL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 S CENTRAL Avenue have a pool?
No, 11 S CENTRAL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11 S CENTRAL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11 S CENTRAL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11 S CENTRAL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 S CENTRAL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
