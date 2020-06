Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Great 3/2 available for rent now! Very clean and ready for move in! This great home features a open floor plan with spacious living area, blinds throughout, great lighting and ceiling fans. Nice kitchen with plenty of room for cooking and entertaining. Master suite features spacious bathroom and walk in closet. Private backyard with covered patio lots of room for the family. Don't wait!