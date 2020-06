Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

THIS BEAUTIFUL VACATION HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED AND IN A GREAT LOCATION FOR SPRING TRAINING BALLPARKS, WESTGATE SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT & TANGER OUTLETS!! ALL 3 BEDROOMS HAVE TVS AND HOME IS SET UP WITH WIFI, & CABLE. SLEEPS 6 COMFORTABLY AND CAN ACCOMMODATE AN ADDITIONAL 2 ON THE SLEEPER SOFA IN LIVING ROOM.