10801 N 11TH Place

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Large 4-5 bedroom 3.5 bath home surrounded by mountains on elevated lot. This 3000+ sq foot home has incredible views, large rooms, high ceilings, dining, living, built-in office, loft, 2 balconies, 3 car garage. Outside has easy landscape with artificial grass, play pool and putting green. Some furniture can be left in home. Home also currently for sale but will come off market with right lease. Open to short term rental as well. Dogs ok with deposit. Short Term is $5000.00 for 3 month lease, $4000 for one year. $6000 month to month would include utilities and furnishings. Great Airbnb or VRBO for the family visiting or needing a place during a remodel/construction. Flexible terms.