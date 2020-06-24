All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10801 N 11TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10801 N 11TH Place
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:25 PM

10801 N 11TH Place

10801 North 11th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10801 North 11th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
putting green
garage
Large 4-5 bedroom 3.5 bath home surrounded by mountains on elevated lot. This 3000+ sq foot home has incredible views, large rooms, high ceilings, dining, living, built-in office, loft, 2 balconies, 3 car garage. Outside has easy landscape with artificial grass, play pool and putting green. Some furniture can be left in home. Home also currently for sale but will come off market with right lease. Open to short term rental as well. Dogs ok with deposit. Short Term is $5000.00 for 3 month lease, $4000 for one year. $6000 month to month would include utilities and furnishings. Great Airbnb or VRBO for the family visiting or needing a place during a remodel/construction. Flexible terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10801 N 11TH Place have any available units?
10801 N 11TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10801 N 11TH Place have?
Some of 10801 N 11TH Place's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10801 N 11TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
10801 N 11TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10801 N 11TH Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10801 N 11TH Place is pet friendly.
Does 10801 N 11TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 10801 N 11TH Place offers parking.
Does 10801 N 11TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10801 N 11TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10801 N 11TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 10801 N 11TH Place has a pool.
Does 10801 N 11TH Place have accessible units?
No, 10801 N 11TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10801 N 11TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10801 N 11TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College