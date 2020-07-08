All apartments in Phoenix
10464 West Reade Avenue

10464 West Reade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10464 West Reade Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85307
Larissa

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.20% monthly city tax.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10464 West Reade Avenue have any available units?
10464 West Reade Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 10464 West Reade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10464 West Reade Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10464 West Reade Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10464 West Reade Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10464 West Reade Avenue offer parking?
No, 10464 West Reade Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10464 West Reade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10464 West Reade Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10464 West Reade Avenue have a pool?
No, 10464 West Reade Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10464 West Reade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10464 West Reade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10464 West Reade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10464 West Reade Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10464 West Reade Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10464 West Reade Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

