Phoenix, AZ
10431 N 43rd Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

10431 N 43rd Ave

10431 North 43rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10431 North 43rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/784ae7504f ---- Neat and spacious 3bd/2ba home in Parkwood community. Convenient location to I-17, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Formal living room. Kitchen has Fridge, Stove/Oven, BuiltIn Microwave, Pantry and Breakfast Bar. Master has 3/4 bath. Family room and dining area right off Kitchen. Has Spacious separate Beamed Bonus Room with access to Covered Patio. 2 car garage, RV gate in back, large slab for all your toys and finished low maintenance backyard. STATUS: Occupied, available for showings - 11/1/19 PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: 2,386sqft FLOORING: Ceramic tile GARAGE/PARKING: 2-car garage, 2-car slab KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Microwave, Range/Oven, Dishwasher PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1972 YARD: 7,701sqft Additional Amenities: Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and admin fee and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Rick (480)290-3431 All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

$55 Application Fee per Adultn$19 Monthly Admin Feen$1600 Security DepositnnTENANT TO PAY CITY SALES TAX 12 Months W/D Hookups Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10431 N 43rd Ave have any available units?
10431 N 43rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10431 N 43rd Ave have?
Some of 10431 N 43rd Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10431 N 43rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10431 N 43rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10431 N 43rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10431 N 43rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10431 N 43rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10431 N 43rd Ave offers parking.
Does 10431 N 43rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10431 N 43rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10431 N 43rd Ave have a pool?
No, 10431 N 43rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10431 N 43rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 10431 N 43rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10431 N 43rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10431 N 43rd Ave has units with dishwashers.

