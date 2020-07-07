10431 N 43rd Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/784ae7504f ---- Neat and spacious 3bd/2ba home in Parkwood community. Convenient location to I-17, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Formal living room. Kitchen has Fridge, Stove/Oven, BuiltIn Microwave, Pantry and Breakfast Bar. Master has 3/4 bath. Family room and dining area right off Kitchen. Has Spacious separate Beamed Bonus Room with access to Covered Patio. 2 car garage, RV gate in back, large slab for all your toys and finished low maintenance backyard. STATUS: Occupied, available for showings - 11/1/19 PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: 2,386sqft FLOORING: Ceramic tile GARAGE/PARKING: 2-car garage, 2-car slab KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Microwave, Range/Oven, Dishwasher PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1972 YARD: 7,701sqft Additional Amenities: Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and admin fee and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Rick (480)290-3431 All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



$55 Application Fee per Adultn$19 Monthly Admin Feen$1600 Security DepositnnTENANT TO PAY CITY SALES TAX 12 Months W/D Hookups Only