1042 W Taylor St

Amenities

air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace oven range Property Amenities

Great Phoenix Location at W Taylor St and Phoenix-Wickenburg Hwy Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment! 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, Kitchen includes electric range oven, WD Hookups, Fireplace, and Ceiling fan.



Resident responsible for all utilities.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee per Adult.

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5578773)