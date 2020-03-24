All apartments in Phoenix
1042 W Taylor St
1042 W Taylor St

1042 West Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

1042 West Taylor Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Governmental Mall

Amenities

air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
oven
Property Amenities
Great Phoenix Location at W Taylor St and Phoenix-Wickenburg Hwy Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment! 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, Kitchen includes electric range oven, WD Hookups, Fireplace, and Ceiling fan.

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

