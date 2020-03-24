1042 W Taylor St

Amenities
Great Phoenix Location at W Taylor St and Phoenix-Wickenburg Hwy Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment! 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, Kitchen includes electric range oven, WD Hookups, Fireplace, and Ceiling fan.
Resident responsible for all utilities.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
