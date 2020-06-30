All apartments in Phoenix
1042 North 16th Street.
1042 North 16th Street
1042 North 16th Street

1042 N 16th St · No Longer Available
Location

1042 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fantastic 2BR 1BA Phoenix home sits centrally located to shopping, freeways, and just moments to Downtown!
Inside you'll find tile throughout, new paint, blinds, and spacious living area. Ceiling fans to help keep cool.
The bedrooms are nicely sized. Kitchen features plenty of cabinets and access to rear courtyard! APPLY TODAY!
Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $400
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1042 North 16th Street have any available units?
1042 North 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1042 North 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1042 North 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 North 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1042 North 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1042 North 16th Street offer parking?
No, 1042 North 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1042 North 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1042 North 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 North 16th Street have a pool?
No, 1042 North 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1042 North 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 1042 North 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 North 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1042 North 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1042 North 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1042 North 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

