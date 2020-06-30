1042 North 16th Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This fantastic 2BR 1BA Phoenix home sits centrally located to shopping, freeways, and just moments to Downtown!

Inside you'll find tile throughout, new paint, blinds, and spacious living area. Ceiling fans to help keep cool.

The bedrooms are nicely sized. Kitchen features plenty of cabinets and access to rear courtyard! APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $400

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.