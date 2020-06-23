10402 North 11th South

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool hot tub pet friendly

One of the best lots in Pointe Tapatio, you won't believe the size of this yard/patio! Open, light, bright &amp; nicely upgraded townhome with hardwood floors, granite countertops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included. French doors to enter in to your large fenced yard that backs to greenbelt. Upgraded half bath downstairs off kitchen with stackable washer &amp; dryer included. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms with ceiling fans and plantation shutters and upgraded bathroom! $55.00 application fee/per applicant 18 and over; income must be 3x's monthly rent; credit scores 600+; $1295.00/mo rent + 4% tax; $150.00 one-time admin fee; $1295.00 security deposit. One small dog (or cat) may be accepted, depending on size &amp; breed with additional $300.00 deposit. This one will go quick! Community pool &amp; spa. This property is NOT Section 8 approved. LONG TERM LEASE 18-36 months. Schedule showing here: https://showmojo.com/l/e5cd16b0f7/10402-n-11th-st-unit-1-phoenix-az-85020