Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities tennis court

Rare Opportunity on this highly upgraded ground floor condo in gated complex. Offered by owners seeking non smoking tenants with no pets. Granite counters,all tile flooring, upgraded cherry cabinets, fireplace, private patio, stainless steel appliances and full size washer/dryer included. Great location near shopping, golf, and tennis facilities. This is truly a must see to appreciate the value.