Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated dog park

Please see the rental criteria to make sure it is a good fit

3 bedroom and 1 large office, 1 bathroom.

Newly remodeled granite countertops, new vinyl plank flooring, and renovated kitchen and bathroom. plenty of parking in driveway and street



Dog run fence right outside of the kitchen back door



Large pergola frames a great area for outdoor living and entertaining



Laundry in house



2 pets max

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.